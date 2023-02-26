Centiva Capital LP Buys New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.