BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

