Centiva Capital LP Buys New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Life Storage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

