Centiva Capital LP Makes New $212,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $87.14 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

