Centiva Capital LP Makes New $219,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,879 shares of company stock worth $10,385,028 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

