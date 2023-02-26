Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Cut by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,055 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

