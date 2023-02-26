Centiva Capital LP Invests $224,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.19 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

In other news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

