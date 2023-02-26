Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

