Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in DUET Acquisition by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 297,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 147,325 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

