Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Capri by 159.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

