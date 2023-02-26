Centiva Capital LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 74.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.33 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

