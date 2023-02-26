Centiva Capital LP Invests $272,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Shares of EGLE opened at $65.51 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading

