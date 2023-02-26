3,390 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 302,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

