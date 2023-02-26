OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $571,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,371 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Motco lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

