Centiva Capital LP Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.0 %

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

