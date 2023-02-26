Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after acquiring an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,679,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

