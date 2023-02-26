OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 8,879 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

