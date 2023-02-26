Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,194 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of HP stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

