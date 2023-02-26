Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

