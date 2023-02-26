Centiva Capital LP Purchases 204 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 185,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,832 shares of company stock worth $2,561,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

