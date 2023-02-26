Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stake in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,850 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.08% of ST Energy Transition I worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST Energy Transition I stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

