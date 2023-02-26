OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $594,000 Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN during the second quarter worth $507,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SGG opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

