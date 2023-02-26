OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.76) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.32) in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.43.

Pearson Trading Up 0.2 %

Pearson Profile

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

