SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $25.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

