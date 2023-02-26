OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SQEW stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.