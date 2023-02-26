OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGRO opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

