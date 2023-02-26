OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $679,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 930,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

