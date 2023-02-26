Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,679 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,410 shares of company stock worth $2,181,981 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.