OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.57% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $655,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $783,000.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Price Performance

DUG stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $31.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Profile

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

