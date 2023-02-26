OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SIXJ opened at $23.15 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.
