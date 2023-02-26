OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

