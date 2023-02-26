31,008 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.18% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.3 %

EAPR stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

