OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $695,000 Stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.79% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return Stock Performance

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

