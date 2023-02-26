5,898 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.