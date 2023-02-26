123,670 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.44.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.84 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

