1,493 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

AVGO stock opened at $577.75 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

