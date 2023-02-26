Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

