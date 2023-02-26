Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $497,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

