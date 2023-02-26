BMO Capital Markets Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $297.00 and a one year high of $448.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

