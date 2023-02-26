Aviva PLC Sells 5,559 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

