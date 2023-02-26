Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.05.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

