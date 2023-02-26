Aviva PLC Sells 6,121 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EME opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

