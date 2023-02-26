Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s previous close.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.4 %
DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $297.00 and a 1-year high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
