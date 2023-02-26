Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.4 %

DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $297.00 and a 1-year high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.