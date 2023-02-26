Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 33.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,044 shares of company stock worth $2,281,985. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

