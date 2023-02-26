OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 2,663 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Credicorp Profile

Shares of BAP opened at $128.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

