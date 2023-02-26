OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:TSJA opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

