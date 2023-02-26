OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,959,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 439.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 147.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03.

