OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,478 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSI. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NUSI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

