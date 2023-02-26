OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter.

CTA opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.44.

