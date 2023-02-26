OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,380 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 193,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

